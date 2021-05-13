Pope Francis’ Rosary Marathon Live from St. Mary’s Cathedral

Reading Time: 2 minutes

St. Mary’s Cathedral has been chosen as one of 30 Marian Shrines for Pope Francis’ May Rosary Marathon. Here’s how to join in from home!

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP has invited the faithful of Sydney to participate as St Mary’s Cathedral plays host as part of Pope Francis’ Rosary Marathon on Sunday 16 May at 6pm.

The historic event, which will be livestreamed around the world via St. Mary’s Cathedral YouTube channel, uniting billions of Catholics around the world, coming together to pray the Holy Rosary during the month of May, asking for Our Lady’s intercession to bring an end to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I warmly invite you to join with me in a prayer through the intercession of Our Lady at this time,”

St. Mary’s Cathedral is one of just 30 Marian Shrines that Pope Francis chose to host this Rosary Marathon.

“I warmly invite you to join with me in a prayer through the intercession of Our Lady at this time,” said Archbishop Anthony. “Our specific prayer intention is for all the victims of violence and human trafficking.”

In launching the Rosary Marathon, Pope Francis highlighted his own devotion to the Virgin Mary.

“In this month of May, led by the shrines scattered throughout the world, we are reciting the rosary to pray for the end of the pandemic,” said Pope Francis, “and for the resumption of social activity and work.”

Attendance for the Holy Rosary Relay is open to the general public to attend, with Covid-19 restrictions still in place. No Bookings are Required. If you are unable to attend, the Holy Rosary will be livestreamed on our YouTube Channel: click here!

Please note: the regular 6pm Mass on Sunday evening will begin at 7pm for this Sunday ONLY

Schedule for Sunday 16th May 2021 (Holy Rosary Relay Events in Blue)

7am Mass;

9am: The Shrine’s Morning Prayer with Lighting of the Candle followed by the regular 9am Mass;

10:30am Solemn Mass;

12:15pm Low Mass in the Extraordinary Form (Latin Mass);

5pm Solemn Vespers and Benediction;

6pm Recitation of the Holy Rosary;

7pm Mass;

At the Conclusion of the 7pm Mass: Farewell Greeting to Mother Mary;

Related Articles: