Thursday, May 23, 2024
Pope Francis’ request for more vocations

By Rome Reports

Pope Francis offered an improvised reflection, while greeting a group of religious participating in his General Audience.

“I see these novices and wonder how many are Italian? Very few,” he said

“There is a shortage of vocations in Italy. Let us think and pray for vocations to consecrated life.”

Turning to his weekly catechesis, the pope spoke about a crucial virtue: humility, which he described as one of the great tools for leading a healthy spiritual life.

“It is a virtue that is at the basis of the Christian life and is the great antagonist of the worst of vices, which is pride. Humility helps us to place everything in its right measure: we are wonderful but limited creatures, with strengths and weaknesses.”

Closing the Audience, as he often does, Pope Francis asked for prayers for war-torn countries: from Myanmar to Ukraine to the Holy Land.

Contact us: [email protected]

