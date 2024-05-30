Pope Francis leaves the Vatican walls for pastoral adventure

Pope Francis left the Vatican walls to spend time with younger priests of the Diocese of Rome to discuss social issues in the city and how to face moments of spiritual crisis.

This forms part of the pope’s pastoral tour to visit priests in the diocese, with his next meeting being with those ordained between 1984 and 2014.

He also met with the Sister Disciples of the Divine Master, immediately questioning them as to how many novices they had.

“Three,” they answered. “But all over the world there are many… In Africa, India, Korea…”

Many more people were waiting for him during this visit with the sisters, with many wanting to catch a glimpse or even ask a question of the pope.

“Thank you for being here, thank you for your work,” Pope Francis said.

“Go ahead with courage. Do not tire of doing good. Now, I give you all my blessing.”