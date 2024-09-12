Pope addresses authorities of Singapore

The last stop of Pope Francis’ trip is to one of the most economically powerful countries in the world: Singapore, where Christians make up about 19 per cent of the population.

Singapore has strong relations with both China and the United States. In his address to political authorities of the country, Pope Francis emphasised Singapore’s important responsibility to promote peace at the international level.

“Singapore also has a specific role to play in the international system, which, let us not forget, is threatened today by bloody conflicts and wars,” he said.

“I’m glad that it has meritoriously promoted multilateralism and order based on rules shared by all. I encourage you to continue to work for the unity and fraternity of humankind.”

At the same time, Pope Francis called for the country to give greater attention to the poor, the elderly and migrants.

“I would like to point out the risk involved in a certain level and glorification of merit, namely the unintended consequence of excluding those on the outskirts from the benefits of progress,” he said.

The Holy See and Singapore have had diplomatic relations for more than four decades. John Paul II also visited the country in 1986.