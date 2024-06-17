International conflict discussed in closed-door meetings at G7

Pope Francis held ten bilateral meetings during his few hours at the G7 Summit. These meetings included some of the world’s most important government leaders including US President Joe Biden.

“You had such an impression on my family when my son died, how you came in and talked to us about it in Philadelphia,” the president expressed to the pope.

According to a White House statement, the two discussed the need for a cease-fire in Gaza. President Biden also thanked the pope for his efforts in returning abducted Ukrainian children to their families.

Most of Pope Francis’ other meetings also centred around international conflict. The President of Kenya called for peace in the Congo and South Sudan and expressed his gratitude for an initiative of the community of Sant’Egidio.

The pope also met with the President of Brazil. He revealed that the two discussed the fight against hunger and inequality in the world.

Other leaders at the G7 released the content of their meetings through social media. The Prime Minister of India says he invited Pope Francis to visit India while the President of Turkey only posted group photos with other politicians.

The Canadian Prime Minister also notably said that he made a request to the pope: that he return the cultural artefacts in the Vatican to the indigenous peoples of Canada.