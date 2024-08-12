Pope Francis reflects on the Final Judgement

Pope Francis welcomed the leaders of four religious congregations who travelled to Rome for their General Chapter meetings, opening his address with thoughts on the value of discernment and the needs of the world.

“It needs, therefore, fathers and mothers who help, especially young people, to understand that to be free is not to remain perpetually before a crossroads, making little ‘escapades’ to the right and left, without ever really taking a road.,” he said.

He also thanked the congregations for their generosity, charity and service to the poor, using the opportunity to reflect on the Final Judgement.

- Advertisement -

“Let us not forget what will happen in the Final Judgment: the Lord will not ask us, ‘What did you study? How many degrees did you have? How many accomplishments have you brought?’

“No, no: ‘Come, come with me,’ the Lord will say, ‘for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was persecuted and you kept me.’ This is the theme of the final examination on which we will be judged,” he explained.

Among others, the congregations present included the Dominican Missionary Sisters of Saint Sixtus and the Society of Divine Vocations.