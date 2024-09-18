Pope Francis brings “tangible hope” to Oceania

I recently had the incredible opportunity to participate in the pastoral visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to Papua New Guinea at the invitation of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. When I received the invitation, I did not hesitate to accept.

Having not had the chance to visit since Pope Francis expanded the borders of our Maronite Eparchy to include Oceania in 2019, I could not think of a better time to go than when the nation was welcoming the Holy Father. However, as it was my first visit to this part of the Pacific, I was not entirely sure what to expect.

I was pleased to learn that Bishop Anthony Randazzo of Broken Bay Diocese, who is also the President of the Federation of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania (FCBCO), and Bishop Robert Rabbat of the Melkite Church were also attending. Our journey began on Saturday, arriving in Port Moresby around midday.

From the moment we arrived, I was struck by the warmth of the people. Though I had been cautioned about security concerns, I found that the hospitality and kindness of the locals far outweighed any worries. The vibrant spirit of the people of Papua New Guinea shone through in every interaction.

That evening, around 6pm, Pope Francis arrived at the Shrine of Mary Help of Christians to meet with the bishops, priests, consecrated men and women, seminarians, and catechists of the Church in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. His presence brought a palpable sense of hope and joy to everyone gathered.

His words reminded the gathered leaders and pastoral workers of the importance of our mission, saying, “Continue your mission as witnesses of courage, beauty, and hope! And always remember God’s style: closeness, compassion, and tenderness.” These words were a powerful reminder to me to be present, to listen, and to lead with my heart.

On Sunday morning, the Sir John Guise Stadium gates opened at 2am, and by the time we arrived at 6:45am, the place was already filled with over 35,000 people. Another 20,000 had gathered in a nearby stadium to participate via live broadcast. It was a day of joy and celebration, a truly historic day to remember.

After a traditional welcome that reflected the rich cultural heritage of Papua New Guinea, the Mass started and Pope Francis delivered a homily filled with a message of courage and hope, particularly for those who may feel distant or isolated. He said, “The first words the Lord addresses to us today are, ‘Be strong, do not fear!’ (Is 35:4).” He urged us saying, “Open yourselves to the joy of the Gospel; open yourselves to encounter God; open yourselves to the love of your brothers and sisters.”

After Mass, the pope led us in praying the Angelus and offered prayers to Our Lady on the feast of her Nativity. The opportunity to take a close-up photo of His Holiness with my phone presented itself and I just couldn’t miss it!

The following day, Pope Francis met with the youth of Papua New Guinea, 15,000 who had gathered at the same stadium on the final day of his visit. The youth were seeking guidance and support from the Holy Father amidst their struggles with poverty and the lack of attention to their needs.

The pope’s message to them was filled once again with encouragement. He challenged them to keep getting up when they fall saying: “In the art of climbing, what is important is not to not fall, but not to stay down. In life, we can all fall, all of us. But what is more important is to get back up. If you see a friend who has fallen, don’t laugh at them; instead, help them rise. We should only look down on someone if it’s to help them get up.”

People came from far and wide to be part of this historic visit. I was moved by the stories of those who had travelled from remote villages in the highlands, often walking for days or weeks, just to meet the Holy Father and receive his blessing. Given that cities and villages in Papua New Guinea are not connected by roads, being a country of over 600 islands, these journeys would have been remarkably challenging, yet these people came. When I asked some of the pilgrims why they would undertake such an arduous journey, their response was: “The pope is hope for us … this is why.”

Two words truly sum up my experience over the three days: “tangible hope.” The visit was a reminder of our connection as humans and as people of faith, of our shared longing for hope in our lives, and the powerful faith that drives people to extraordinary lengths. When the world presents us with stories of suffering, division, and uncertainty, we must not be tempted to forget that our faith is rooted in hope and joy. The pope’s message of closeness and compassion is not just for the clergy and consecrated people; it is an invitation to all of us to draw nearer to one another and remember our shared connection and our shared hope.

As the historic visit of Pope Francis to the Asia-Pacific region and various communities within it comes to an end, my prayer is that the joy, courage and hope ignited by the Holy Father’s visit may bear fruit in hearts and lives and be a source of renewal for our church in Oceania.

Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay is the Maronite Eparch of Australia, New Zealand and Oceania.