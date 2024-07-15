Pope Francis: Overcoming individualism and envy

During the Angelus, Pope Francis reflected on the instructions Jesus gave his disciples when they went out to preach. He told them to go in pairs, meaning to not to go alone.

“Dear brothers and sisters, fellowship and sobriety are important values for our Christian life,” he said, and continued by telling everyone there it is very important that every community has a genuine concern for others.

“If the only things that matter are stuff, which are never enough, if we do not listen to each other, if in individualism and envy prevail, it is a deadly thing, a poison!

“If individualism and envy prevail, the air becomes thick, life difficult and encounters become more of an occasion of restlessness, sorrow and discouragement than an occasion of joy,” he preached.

At the end, the pope greeted groups of pilgrims present in the Square, some who had come from their parish by foot by the Via Francigena.