back to top
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
10.8 C
Sydney
type here...
NewsVatican

Pope Francis: Overcoming individualism and envy

By Rome Reports

Most read

During the Angelus, Pope Francis reflected on the instructions Jesus gave his disciples when they went out to preach. He told them to go in pairs, meaning to not to go alone.

“Dear brothers and sisters, fellowship and sobriety are important values for our Christian life,” he said, and continued by telling everyone there it is very important that every community has a genuine concern for others.

“If the only things that matter are stuff, which are never enough, if we do not listen to each other, if in individualism and envy prevail, it is a deadly thing, a poison!

- Advertisement -

“If individualism and envy prevail, the air becomes thick, life difficult and encounters become more of an occasion of restlessness, sorrow and discouragement than an occasion of joy,” he preached.

At the end, the pope greeted groups of pilgrims present in the Square, some who had come from their parish by foot by the Via Francigena.

Previous article
The Spanish coach with faith
Next article
For Hazel Lim, evangelisation came with her wedding vows
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024