Despite old age, Pope Francis agenda to increase in year of Jubilee

The papal agenda for the 2025 Jubilee is taking shape, with Pope Francis set to heavily increase his weekly public engagements.

Along with his regular meetings, the pope’s public catechesis on Saturdays will return. The Vatican’s official in charge of the organisation of Jubilee events confirmed this.

Although Pope Francis is 87 years old, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect for the Dicastery for evangelisation says he finds the pope to be in good shape.

For example, a few days prior, the pro-prefect recalled how the pope showed no signs of fatigue at a prayer meeting in a Roman parish.

“Fortunately, Pope Francis is going strong. He has already confirmed his presence at all the Jubilee events that I introduced to him a few months ago,” said Archbishop Rino.

“And without going any further, in the past few days we saw how he went to this prayer event on the outskirts of Rome and the pope did not want to leave.”

Pope Francis has a demanding agenda for the second half of 2024 and for the Jubilee. In September, he will travel throughout Oceania, Asia and Europe for pastoral visits in 6 countries.