Pope Francis: May the past nourish the present

Pope Francis addressed the circle of St Peter, a 150 year old institution, advising them to know how to renew themselves while maintaining their character.

It’s the same advice he has given all historical institutions, as they learn to “serve to nourish the new generations and not become a museum piece.”

“Memory is an organ of the future, as long as the roots are kept alive and healthy. This is why I encourage you to pass on your heritage of values and experiences to young people.”

St Peter’s Circle was founded in 1869 with the aim of promoting charitable assistance in Rome.

