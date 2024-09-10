back to top
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
21.9 C
Sydney
type here...
World

Pope Francis celebrates outdoor Mass in Timor-Leste with 700,000

By Rome Reports

Most read

An estimated 700,000 people gathered to celebrate an outdoor Mass with Pope Francis on a sprawling esplanade near the Capital City of East Timor, with a choir of hundreds.

In his homily, the pope reflected on the birth of the child Jesus and the goodness that newborns bring to the world. He then applauded the culture of youth in East Timor, as it is one of the youngest country’s in the world, with a median age of just 20 years old.

“This reality is beautiful in Timor-Leste, because there are so many children. You are a young country where life can be felt pulsating and buzzing in every corner. And the presence of so many young people and so many children is a gift, it is an immense gift,” he said.

- Advertisement -

And he even had some specific advice for the hundreds of thousands of people present, encouraging them to give their life out of love for others.

“Let us not be afraid to make ourselves small before God and before one another; to lose our schedules, to give our time, to change our programs and to resize our projects when necessary,” he said.

“Not to minimize them, but to make them better through the gift of ourselves and the acceptance of others.”

The Mass was Pope Francis’ final public event of the day. The following day, he meets with youth before departing East Timor for the final leg of his trip in Singapore.

Previous article
“Am I Racist?” deconstructs the anti-racism movement with honesty and humour
Next article
Alma congregation welcomes Pope Francis
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024