Pope Francis arrives in Timor-Leste

The faith that sustained the hope of the people of Timor-Leste in their struggle for independence should be a resource now as the country tries to cope with social, economic and environmental problems, Pope Francis said.

Landing in Dili 9 September, the pope was welcomed at the airport by both President José Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão, as well as two children who offered him flowers, customary for when he arrives in a country, but also a “tais”—a traditional scarf.

Tens of thousands of people, young and old, lined the streets from the airport into the city to see Pope Francis as he rode by in an open popemobile.

- Advertisement -

Many people took shelter from the sun under yellow and white umbrellas featuring the logo of the trip as well as the flags of Timor-Leste and the Vatican.