back to top
Friday, September 6, 2024
29.6 C
Sydney
type here...
World

Pope’s encounter with Muslim leaders in Indonesia was full of gestures of harmony

By Rome Reports

Most read

Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Jakarta were quite in tune with each other during the pope’s visit to the largest mosque in Southeast Asia. Throughout their meeting, they showed signs of mutual warmth and understanding.

Over the last few years, and above all to counteract messages by groups such as ISIS, the Pope and Muslim leaders have encouraged gestures of peace, dialogue and friendship.

The fruit of these initiatives is the document for fraternity signed in Abu Dhabi by Pope Francis and another Muslim leader, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. It was a symbolic gesture signed in the middle of the Arabian Peninsula.

- Advertisement -

This document signed in Jakarta has the same symbolic intention: to promote interreligious dialogue starting in the country with the largest number of Muslims in the world.

Previous article
Indonesia’s small Christian population welcomes Pope Francis with tears of joy
Next article
New Maori queen crowned in New Zealand—and she’s Catholic
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024