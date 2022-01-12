Podcast tops charts for second year

Reading Time: 2 minutes

America’s top New Year’s Resolution is once again to read the Bible with a Catholic priest.

Hit podcast The Bible in a Year (with Fr Mike Schmitz) featuring Jeff Cavins is back in the Number 1 position on the US Apple Charts, one year after achieving the same feat in January 2021.

The show is having huge global impact, becoming the Number 1 podcast in Religion & Spirituality on Chartable’s “Global Reach” analysis, and sitting as the Number 1 podcast in that category in 15 countries including Great Britain, Italy and the Philippines.

This year, Ascension added the all-new Spanish-language La Biblia en un Año podcast hosted by Fr. Sergio Serrano, OP and Fr Dempsey Acosta to their offerings.

Between the two shows, Ascension currently owns the #1 podcast in Christianity in 47 countries and appears on the Top 10 Charts overall in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Nigeria, Uganda, Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala and several other countries.

“The hunger for God in our culture is not a flash in the pan, but an enduring desire,” comments podcast featured guest Jeff Cavins. “Interest in the Bible is expanding.”

“So many people listened last year, and they’ve inspired a whole new crowd to participate,” adds Jonathan Strate, president and CEO of Ascension, the Catholic multimedia network behind the show.

The Bible in a Year is hosted by Fr Mike Schmitz, a popular Catholic priest whose videos on the Ascension Presents YouTube channel have amassed millions of views.

Ascension Presents is the largest Catholic YouTube channel in English. “Many of us are distracted and distressed by the battles we face in the Church, in the culture and in our country,” the priest said.

“By the grace of God The Bible in a Year podcast has helped hundreds of thousands to rediscover a biblical worldview – one of hope in God’s love and Divine will,” said Fr Mike, chaplain for the Newman Centre at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the Diocese of Duluth.

