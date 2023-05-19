Ping pong premiers take two table tennis trophies

Secondary schools descended on the Johnny Warren indoor sports stadium at Hurstville to go head to head against different schools in conference one at the Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) table tennis championships.

Forty teams from across the conference stepped up, overflowing with enthusiasm, to contest the junior, intermediate and senior divisions in both boys’ and girls’ competitions.

This really proved to be an event for “all comers” as noted by Table Tennis NSW staff member Ross Abbott.

“Competitions like this provide a wonderful opportunity for student participation in our sport. Regardless of age, size or experience level, they come, they play, they enjoy” he said.

Students showed an impressive level of skill and competitiveness, impressing the president of Table Tennis NSW, Tony Aduckiewicz, and CEO Leonie Whiteford.

Mr Aduckiewicz highlighted the long-term value of championships such as these.

“These events help us to build table tennis at the grassroots level and boost overall participation,” he said.

“The connection between organisations like SCS and Table Tennis NSW are invaluable and offer a great opportunity for talent identification.”

After match point four different schools collected the six trophies on offer, with both Brigidine College Randwick and St Mary’s Cathedral College Sydney claiming two each.

A fantastic day of competition that was thoroughly enjoyed by all competitors. The event could not have been such a success without the generous support of staff from all participating schools.