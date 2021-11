Advent is when I suddenly realise that I’m tired. It’s also when I do my annual shame-cleaning (Schamreinigung) so that we can have people over for Christmas.



Many of us are tired and grouchy right now. We’re also sickened by constant Church scandals (and gabfests).

People say to me that they feel their relationship with the Church has become like an abusive marriage. They’re expected to be happy about the days when they’re not being hit.