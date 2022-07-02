Parish unveils statue

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Maroubra proudly reveals 1.9 metre sculpture of the Holy Family

For the first time Holy Family Parish at Maroubra has a statue of its patrons and what better weekend to unveil it than to coincide with the World Meeting of Families.

The 1.9 metre life-sized figures of Jesus, Mary and Joseph was blessed by Bishop Daniel Meagher last weekend, surrounded by families of parishioners.

Parish priest Fr Allan Casquejo said it was a hugely significant milestone for the parish to finally get the statue after 108 years.

He said it would serve as a constant reminder that the family is at the heart of our faith and the church.

“It has taken over 100 years to get a statue in the parish and I’m sure our parishioners will think it was worth the wait.”

“As we know the family is a wonderful vocation, our faith begins with it and this statue is a beautiful reminder of that,” he said.

“We are the Holy Family parish but never had a statue so after more than 100 years we feel very blessed to have it.

“And for me as parish priest it is also quite significant as it provides the assurance that we are following in the footsteps of the Holy Family and that we are called to be holy.

“I would like to thank both Bishop Danny as well as the students from St Aidan’s for preparing the site and making the day so memorable.”