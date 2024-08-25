Vatican officials celebrate 100 years of diplomatic ties with Panama

A stamp was made to commemorate 100 years of diplomatic ties between the Vatican and Panama to demonstrate the strong ties between the two states.

High-ranking church officials were present at the event organised by the Panamanian embassy. From the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Parolin, to the highest ranking woman in the Vatican, Sr Raffaella Petrini.

“The message was summed up in the image of the two flags merging against a background of reassuring and hopeful harmony,” Sr Petrini said.

“The solidity of the ties between the Holy See and the Republic of Panama, as the Cardinal Secretary of State also recalled, has been underlined several times by the popes during these first 100 years of diplomatic relations.”

Sr Petrini says that one of the gestures that demonstrates this bond was World Youth Day 2019. Pope Francis travelled to Panama to meet with young people from around the world, something that the Ambassador to the Holy See fondly recalls.

“During the three years of preparations, and after the celebration, the young people have identified our capital city and our compatriots as the scene of a decisive moment in their lives,” said Ambassador Miroslava Rosas.

“There, they made decisions that have marked their future, whether in the area of love, marriage, dedication to God, priestly vocation or consecrated life.”

Prior to the presentation of the stamp, a Mass was celebrated in the Roman Church of San Lorenzo in Damaso. It was presided over by Cardinal Pietro Parolin in the presence of embassy staff and the diplomatic corps.