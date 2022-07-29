Order Confirmation

Home
- Advertisement -
Arts & Entertainment
Nope Review: Challenging – and disturbing
Arts & Entertainment
Best Catholic novel of the last decade: Infinite Regress by Joshua…
News
Brothers in arms from formation to ordination
News
Momentum’s growing ahead of Parish Renewal Conference
Opinion
Monica Doumit
Monica Doumit: Labor caution slows left grab
Opinion
Lessons of the Rainbow jersey
Fr. John Flader
Fr Flader Q&A: Third Rite of Reconciliation
Dr Philippa Martyr
Dr Philippa Martyr: The cutout Francis of the reformers
Features
Features
Out of India: the Dukhrana of St Thomas
News
Palliative care experts welcome NSW funding boost
Simcha Fisher
The secret life of Barbie and other cartel wives
Featured
Introducing Mathilde: Reclaiming a lost ethic of femininity
Faith
News
Brothers in arms from formation to ordination
News
Experts urge support for natural fertility
Faith
The limits of loving an abstraction
Simcha Fisher
Simcha Fisher: Get your wedding de-planning services here
Parenting
News
Preoccupations led to important gaps
Plenary
Decrees now wait on Rome approval
Opinion
Not perfect, but a real beginning
Plenary
A week of positives and negatives for the Plenary: Archbishop Anthony…
Plenary
Members happy with revised women’s motions on Plenary’s final day
FEATURES
Features
Out of India: the Dukhrana of St Thomas
Fr Thomas Kurunthanam
-
July 3, 2022
The memorial feast of St Thomas the Apostle on 3 July does not get a mention in the Ordo this year, because it falls...
Palliative care experts welcome NSW funding boost
June 10, 2022
The secret life of Barbie and other cartel wives
June 6, 2022
Introducing Mathilde: Reclaiming a lost ethic of femininity
June 3, 2022
MOST POPULAR
EDITOR PICKS
Movie recounts persecuted bishop’s path to sanctity
June 4, 2022
A deep longing for God
May 21, 2022
Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP: Statement on the need to protect faith...
May 13, 2022
Recent Posts
POPULAR POSTS
Archdiocesan News
Experts urge support for natural fertility
July 28, 2022
Plaque recalls ‘holiest week’
July 28, 2022
Quiet labourers honoured
July 27, 2022
Latest Opinion
Monica Doumit: Labor caution slows left grab
July 28, 2022
Lessons of the Rainbow jersey
July 28, 2022
Fr Flader Q&A: Third Rite of Reconciliation
July 26, 2022
