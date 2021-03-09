Open invitation: St Joseph and the Masculine Genius.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Catholic men, as well as those interested in the Catholic faith, are invited to gather for food, fellowship and faith once again on Saturday 13 March for our first Maximus Men’s Breakfast of 2021.

Happening just one week before the Feast of St Joseph, in the month of St Joseph, and in the Year of St Joseph, our keynote speaker, Steven Buhagiar, will fittingly deliver his talk on the theme: St Joseph & the Masculine Genius.

The morning will begin at 8 am with adoration before Bishop Umbers will join us for 9 am Mass. The Sacrament of Reconciliation will also be available for men during this hour.

At 9.30 we will gather for a hot breakfast, which is a fantastic opportunity for men from around Sydney to network and provide fraternal support for each other’s ministries and personal faith.

After an hour of brekky Steven, the Team Leader of the Life, Marriage and Family Office with the Archdiocese of Sydney, will present his talk on St Joseph & the Masculine Genius, in which he will outline what the ‘masculine genius’ really means, identify its counterfeit, and explain exactly why St Joseph is the perfect exemplar of masculine genius.

Following the presentation men will break into small groups to break open the content and apply it more directly to their lives; the concept of masculine genius is not supposed to be some airy-fairy academic notion, but rather an ideal that we can live up to by applying practical changes and cooperating with the Grace of God.

The event will then end with a closing prayer and blessing from Parish Priest, Fr Manuel Santiago at 11:45 am – just enough time to get home for lunch!

This is a very exciting opportunity for the fledgling men’s group at St Thomas More, Brighton-Le-Sands who have welcomed Archbishop Anthony’s Go Make Disciples Mission Plan with open arms and are keenly taking on several of the plans suggested initiatives.

Details

Date & Time: Saturday 13 March from 8 am – 11:45 am

Location: St Thomas More Catholic Church – 298 Bay St, Brighton-Le-Sands

Registrations: $20 to be paid ONLINE ONLY by 12 March here.

Bookings are limited to 50 men

Inquiries are being taken by the parish: 9567 3589

