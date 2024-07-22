What’s the Olympic tradition Pope Francis has called for?

Ahead of the opening of the Olympic Games, Pope Francis suggested taking up an ancient tradition.

“I hope this event can be a sign of the inclusive world we want to build and that the athletes, with their athletic testimony, will be messengers of peace and good role models for young people,” said Pope Francis.

“According to ancient tradition, may the Olympics be an opportunity to establish a truce in wars, demonstrating a sincere desire for peace.”

- Advertisement -

A few minutes earlier, the pope had commented on the day’s Gospel. He said it is important to take a few moments to pause during each day.

“Do I know how to take a break during my days? Do I know how to take a moment to be with myself and with the Lord, or am I always caught up in the busyness, the rush for things to be done?” he asked the crowd.

“Do we know how to find an inner “desert” in the midst of everyday noise and activities?”

Pope Francis stressed the importance of not being victims of activism but rather learning to rest in order to give the best of oneself to one’s neighbour.