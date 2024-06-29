SCS students shine in the pool

Last week saw several present and past Sydney Catholic Schools students swim in the 2024 Australian swimming trials at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre, hoping to book their ticket to the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris in July and August.

It is with great pride and excitement that three alumni of Sydney Catholic Schools were successful in booking their spot on the Australian Olympic or Paralympic teams. All three students began their swimming journey while students at a Sydney primary school.

Se-Bom Lee, who attended St Martha’s Primary School at Strathfield, qualified for his second Olympics with a second in the 200m backstroke. He also finished third in the 200m medley.

Olivia Wunsch, who attended Holy Spirit North Ryde, qualified as a relay swimmer after finishing seventh in the 100m freestyle.

Holly Warn was selected as the youngest athlete on the Paralympic swim team, qualifying for the S7 100m and 400m events and a possible spot on the relay team.

Holly was quick to thank SCS’s Anna Turnbull, an SCS Sports Specialist who oversees the Multi Class and All Abilities Programs.

Turnbull was praised for her efforts in contributing to Holly achieving her dreams of representing Australia.

Holly has moved to Queensland but on making the team she wrote to Anna personally, thanking her:

“The encouraging and supportive role that you personally played in helping me discover, develop and learn skills in competitive sport are fundamental to my success to date.”

Turnbull said it was “truly remarkable to have witnessed Holly’s swimming journey, watching her grow from a shy young girl into the determined swimming powerhouse that she is today.”

“Holly always gave 110 per cent. She was so determined to be a Paralympian, and she’s done it!”

A number of current SCS students also swam at the trials. Stephanie Bruzzese, who currently attends St Vincent’s Catholic College Ashfield, made the finals in the multiclass 100m Breaststroke.

She finished fifth, and picked up a bronze in the 200m MC Individual Medley.

Maya Ostapenko (Marist Sisters’ College, Woolwich), Asha Ring (Rosebank College, Five Dock), Matthew Costelloe (Marist College, Eastwood) and Solomon Freeman (St Aloysius College, Cronulla) all swam at the trials and no doubt have the 2028 Los Angeles or 2032 Brisbane Olympics in the sights.

All within the Sydney Catholic Schools community wish all these swimmers all the best as they continue their remarkable swimming journeys.