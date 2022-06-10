Nurturing daily prayer in busy lives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

An online retreat aimed at deepening the contemplative practice of centering prayer is being held by the Benedictine nuns at Jamberoo Abbey.

Led by Sr Magdalen Mather osb, the retreat held from 24-26 June, is for anyone seeking a deeper relationship with God but at a loss how to go about it.

Titled Deep Calls to Deep, the retreat will gently guide participants through the foundations, method and practice of this simple, yet transformative way of prayer.

Sr Magdalen said it would help people to include daily prayer into their busy lives.

“Anyone who feels a call to contemplative prayer or who has a desire to go deeper into prayer and relationship with God will benefit from the retreat,” she said.

“And in turn, they will feel calmer, less anxious and a real clarity of thinking. I want to reassure people it’s not difficult, I often hear people say it’s all too complex finding time in their busy life, but it’s actually the opposite and only takes 20 minutes a day.

“It’s just a matter of being able to quieten down and experience a sense of the presence of God.

“It’s often said for the Church to live it needs to find new ways of expression and that is what we are doing with our online retreats.”

Five days prior to the weekend retreat, participants will receive a daily teaching which includes an audio lesson with accompanying transcript and practice suggestions, all of which are available to download.

On the weekend of the retreat, there will be zoom sessions on Friday evening and Saturday and Sunday mornings which will consolidate the centering prayer practice and allow for questions and answers as well as for spiritual conversation and sharing.

Since entering the Benedictine Abbey in 1996, Sr Magdalen has achieved certification in the Formation of Prayer Companions program from the Mary McKillop Centre and has guided guests in spiritual direction for the last 23 years.

She is currently supporting students who are studying with the Global Online Benedictine Spiritual Direction Program, taught from Benet Hill Monastery in Colorado in the US. For more details go to the retreat section on the Jamberoo Abbey website.