NSW Government ease COVID-19 restrictions for Houses of Worship

UPDATE: As of Friday 29 January 2021 the New South Wales Government will be easing some restrictions on places of worship and religious gatherings in the wake of zero community COVID-19 cases over the past 10 days.

For weddings and funerals, the newly relaxed limit will be one person per four-square-metres and up to 300 people.

Places of worship will also now be allowed to have one person per four-square-metres with no maximum cap.

This means that churches greater in size than 400 square metres would be affected by the rule change.

A church of 600 square metres would now be able to have 150 people in the congregation, with St Mary’s Cathedral now able to accommodate up to 500 people.

Masks at places of worship, however, will still be mandatory.