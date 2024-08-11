The legend of St Lawrence: tears turned to stars

10 August marks an annual Italian summer tradition, believed to be the best night to see shooting stars; also known as the night of St Lawrence.

As was one of the first martyrs of the church who was burned on an iron grill, he is said to have cried tears of fire that became shooting stars. So every 10 August across Italy, the stars shown are said to be the tears of St Lawrence.

People across Italy look to spot a shooting star—even the Vatican’s observatory, one of the oldest in the world, may be turned towards the skies during this night.

- Advertisement -

“It was opened in 1891 by Pope Leo XIII on the suggestion of Fr Francis Dense to show the world that the church was not against science,” said Astronomer, Sabino Maffeo.

“Not only are science and faith linked, but they also need each other.”

“Science cannot work if there is no order and something already exists,” added Paul Mueller.

This connection could clearly be seen in 1969 when Pope Paul VI followed an unprecedented event from the Vatican observatory: the arrival of man on the moon.

And other popes, like John XXIII, Benedict XVI and Francis, followed suit using the observatory to continue looking to the skies.