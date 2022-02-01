New Zealand bishops publish report on abuse cases

Reading Time: 3 minutesA report released by the New Zealand bishops’ conference found allegations of abuse were made against 14 per cent of diocesan clergy who have ministered in the country since 1950. The report, published 1 February, said that “a total of 1,680 reports of abuse were made by 1,122 individuals against Catholic clergy, […]
- Advertisement -
FEATURES
Lockdowns sparked a mental health crisis
Juliette Kirkwood began work as a Community Care Worker in CatholicCare’s parish program a year and a half ago, but grew up in South-Western...