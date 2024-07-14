back to top
Sunday, July 14, 2024
New Vatican norms applied in alleged Italian apparitions

By Catholic News Service

New vatican norms applied - The Catholic Weekly
Gisella Cardia kneels and looks skyward 3 August 2020, in the moment devotees claim Mary appeared to her and revealed a message. The alleged apparitions have taken place in Trevignano Romano, Italy. (CNS photo/Robert Duncan)

In accordance with new Vatican norms on alleged supernatural phenomena, an Italian bishop has given his “nihil obstat” acknowledging the pastoral and spiritual value of devotion to Our Lady of the Mystical Rose of Montichiari and allowing for any eventual pilgrimages to related sites in his diocese.

Bishop Pierantonio Tremolada of Brescia issued the decree 8 July after the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith told him it did not find anything that directly contradicts church teaching in the writings of the late Pierina Gilli, who claimed to have received messages from a series of Marian apparitions in 1947 and 1966.

“The faithful are authorised to give (the phenomenon) their adhesion in a prudent manner,” the bishop wrote in his decree.

However, the decree is not a declaration recognising the supernatural origin or character of the alleged events, and the faithful are not obliged to believe in them, he added.

While the devotion to Our Lady of the Mystical Rose is worldwide, Bishop Tremolada said his decree applied to his diocese and that, according to the new norms, each bishop should evaluate and decide what is pastorally prudent in his own diocese after consulting with the dicastery.

