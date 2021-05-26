New retreat days for Sydney will deepen discipleship

Reading Time: 2 minutes

All invited to explore what it means to be Jesus’ disciples

The Dominican Sisters of St Cecilia and the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation have come together to provide “Discipleship Retreat Days” for Sydney’s faithful in June and July to answer the question, what does it mean to be a disciple of Jesus?

Led by the Dominican Sisters, the retreat day, which is offered three times throughout June and July, will look at what it means to be a disciple, and how to respond to the gift of discipleship by serving in the parish and the wider community.

Held at three locations across the Archdiocese, St Mary’s Cathedral, Regina Coeli in Beverly Hills and Our Lady of the Rosary in Fairfield, the retreats aim to provide the people of Sydney with an opportunity to enter more deeply into their own experience of being a disciple of Jesus, in keeping with the Sydney Archdiocesan Mission Plan, Go Make Disciples.

Sydney Centre for Evangelisation Parish Renewal Manager Elizabeth Arblaster said that the retreats offered a chance to reconnect with Jesus and the call to discipleship.

“At the heart of our Mission Plan Go Make Disciples, is the reality that all that we do in our mission comes from having encountered God, having been loved by Him, having been chosen by Him as His disciples. Mission is a response to that.

“These retreats are offered as a space in our busy lives, where we can reconnect with that experience, in order to take the light, peace, love and joy we receive from God and share it right across Sydney with our local communities.”

The single day retreats cost $10 per person and include a light lunch. For more information head to www.gomakedisciples.org.au/cas-events/ or email Helen Wagner at [email protected]

