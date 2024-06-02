New Papal document to be released this September

Pope Francis is writing a new papal document that is set to published in September.

He told the leadership of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference that it will be an exhortation on the heart of Jesus.

There are no further details, but everything points to the fact that it will be in line with the messages on mercy that Pope Francis has repeated throughout his pontificate.

On many occasions he has reminded everyone of the mercy of God and that “Jesus forgives everything and always forgives,” but that “we must have the humility to ask for forgiveness.”

On a spiritual level, one of Pope Francis’ most frequently repeated messages is that God’s mercy is greater than personal sins.