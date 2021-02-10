New Family Educators welcomed at Sydney Catholic Schools

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Sydney Catholic Schools Family Educator team welcomed 16 new members to the SCS family.

Sydney Catholic Schools Educator Officer: Church Engagement, Bernadette Bridle said that with these additions, nearly all SCS Primary schools now have a Family Educator.

“It’s really exciting to actually have all our primary schools – bar three – with a Family Educator now,” said Bernadette.

“They’re coming in during a challenging time, during COVID,” added Ms Bridle’s peer, Elsa Manu. “We’re also very excited to have a male presence among the Family Educators.”

Ivica Kovac joins Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School Earlwood as its Family Educator.

“It feels like somewhat of a calling,” Mr Kovac said. “Encouraged by two priests, I was praying to St Joseph; I wanted to do something more.”

“I’m trying to be open to God’s will” – Ivica Kovac

“St Joseph, such a humble, wise, loving man and a most powerful intercessor,” Mr Kovac said.

“He is the most wonderful role model for all boys and men of all ages with all his titles – my favourites are ‘Terror of Demons’ and ‘Patron of a Holy Death’ – and is so relevant and needed now in 2021.

“Being the Year of St Joseph, I hope to offer the community the wonderful opportunity to complete a 33-day consecration to St Joseph.”

“With each Wednesday being dedicated to St Joseph I hope and pray that we can introduce praying the Memorare to St Joseph every Wednesday at every Sydney Catholic School,” Nr Kovac said.

Another new Family Educator, Michelle Thompson, says she is hoping the program will be extended to other Dioceses.

“I learnt about the whole program from friends,” Ms Thompson said.

Family Educators liaise between our school and parish communities, working on and creating invitational events, information sessions and activities that aim to:

connect families with the religious life of the school and the parish; provide further support to families in the development of their child – spiritually, socially and educationally; promote Catholic mission and identity; promote a welcoming, vibrant faith community.



Qualities needed in a Family Educator are: Deep, genuine faith; a willingness to serve; a real ‘yes’ attitude; and a passion to evangelise.

Read more about the Family Educator program and Ivica Kovac’s story here.

