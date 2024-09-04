New documentary recalls Pope John Paul II’s visit to Seven Hills steel factory



Nearly two decades after his passing, the legacy of Pope John Paul II, now Saint John Paul the Great, is still felt, celebrated and studied.

For those who met the pope during his iconic 1988 tour, the legacy of this great saint is still alive in their memories.

A new documentary produced by the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation called The Day A Saint Came To Sydney examines St John Paul II’s unprecedented charisma and legacy through the lens of his visit to the western suburbs of Sydney and his address to the workers of the Transfield steel factory, in Seven Hills.

The film features never seen footage and interviews with many who there on that magical day.

“He was akin to a pop star. There was a charisma about him,” remembers Sergio Rosato, a former worker at the Transfield factory who, at age 20, heard the pope speak, alongside his father and brothers.

Helen Steyns and her two children Chris and Rebecca lined the streets of Blacktown waiting for a glimpse of the pontiff in the Popemobile as he travelled to Seven Hills.

“As he came past, the Popemobile just slowed right down. And he looked down at these four little kids who were waving madly and gave them a blessing. It was so lovely,” Helen recalls.

As the Popemobile made its way through the Transfield gates, accompanied by Parramatta’s first Bishop, Bishop Bede Heather, the pope emerged wearing a hard hat.

He made his way through the crowd of workers and their families.

A then 17-year-old mechanic for Transfield, Lou Pacchiarotta, was one of the few lucky enough to shake the pope’s hand.

“Everyone was screaming. Once you saw him, you he did get a chill through your body. Everyone was trying to shake hands with him, but for some reason he came to me and I shook his hand. It was pretty amazing. I was one of the blessed ones!” recalls Lou.

Patricia Burns’ husband Reg was one of the lucky few to be photographed with the pope.

“He was thrilled that he could actually be so close,” Patricia, now 91, said.

In the photo, Reg is seen handing the pope a baby. It’s a moment he treasured until the end of his life.

“He was asked to be a marshal, as he was heavily involved with the church. And a lady behind him wanted her baby blessed, so Reg grabbed the baby and handed him to the pope and the pope kindly kissed his forehead,” Pat said.

“I’d say that was one of the best things that ever happened to Reg.”

The pope then took to the makeshift stage to speak to the workers. His words still echo in the hearts of those that were there.

“He was able to reinforce with all of those that were there that our story, the migrant story, was a noble story,” Sergio said. “And that we were working in partnership with God. It was an amazing speech.”

“I think it was historically—not just for Catholic Australia, but for Australia—a really, really important day for us,” he said.

Forty years later, the great saint’s spirit and wisdom are still alive in Sydney.

His teachings are more prominent and alive than ever before, particularly his revolutionary Theology of the Body, his teachings on gender, marriage and sexuality.

The Life Marriage and Family Team within the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation is partnering with the Theology of the Body Institute to bring these teachings back to Sydney for another year.

Simon Carrington, founder of Fire Up Ministries, was raised in a devout Catholic family of eight, but believes if it wasn’t for St John Paul’s Theology of the Body, he would have left the faith as a teenager.

“I don’t know if I’d still be a part of the church,” he told The Catholic Weekly.

“When it came to my purity and my understanding of these desires, love and intimacy that I had, I was very confused.

“And it was right around that time that I was in his teaching and realised I’m perfectly loved by God, my body is beautiful, my sexuality and my desires are good.

“That’s how Theology of the Body has been such a gift to me. It is the message for our time, because I think he’s helping us understand that there is purpose and meaning to our gender.

“Our body is not meaningless, it’s meaningful. And once we understand that it makes much more sense.

Simon, who grew up in Wentworthville, not far from the site of the pope’s Seven Hills visit, said the sainted pope’s influence was still felt in Sydney’s suburbs.

“It’s special, isn’t it, the fact that he brought the faith all the way out to the western suburbs, changing lives. And he still is,” he said.

“Today, we need his timeless wisdom now more than ever.”

Come, see and be inspired at a week-long study hosted by the Theology of the Body Institute in partnership with the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation in the archdiocese of Sydney between 19-24 January 2025 at Benedict XVI Retreat Centre, Grose Vale.

Registrations close 1 December.

To apply go to: tobi.sydneycatholic.org