Friday, July 5, 2024
The impact of the national Eucharistic pilgrimage across the US

By Rome Reports

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage continues its journey throughout many parts of the United States. According to Bishop James Conley from the Diocese of Lincoln, it is leaving a lasting impact.

“In the little towns and villages in my diocese, all the people are coming out, both Catholics and non-Catholics, to see what this is all about,” the bishop said.

“So it’s an opportunity to evangelise and to explain to those who are not Catholic what we’re doing.”

Just one state over from Lincoln Nebraska, in Colorado, over 5,000 people gathered for the Eucharistic procession in downtown Denver, marking one of the city’s largest processions in decades.

In Ohio, the Eucharist was processed on an old-fashioned steamboat. It reached several group locations as it travelled 30 miles through the Ohio River in the Diocese of Steubenville.

The pilgrimage is carrying the Eucharist a total of 6,500 miles across the United States. But it is coming to a close as each of the four routes near Indianapolis where they will finish with the National Eucharistic Congress from 17-21 July.

Contact us: [email protected]

