National Eucharistic Congress brings prayers of peace and unity to the United States

“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy has cometh in the morning,” as Catholics across the United States flocked to Sunday morning Mass, praying for unity and peace after Saturday afternoon’s assassination attempt on former US President and 2024 Republican hopeful Donald Trump.

The shots in Butler, Pennsylvania that left one innocent bystander dead and two more critically injured have echoed around the nation, no louder than six-hundred kilometres away in Indianapolis, where more than 50,000 Catholics from around the globe are gathering for the 10th National Eucharistic Congress this week.

At St John the Evangelist Catholic Church Indianapolis, parish priest Fr Rick Nagel preached for unity, calling for Catholics to pray to bring the country together.

“The church is meant to unite and the devil wants to divide. When we are united as a nation, as a church, as a world, the devil doesn’t like that, so he is going to try and divide us like he has done in the last 24 hours,” Fr Nagel said.

Despite the dark times for the nation, it is a joyous time for the city of Indianapolis, which has been planning the 10th National Eucharistic Congress for more than two years.

The city was selected as the geographic centre of the nation, with the congress set to be the first national Catholic event held since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first National Eucharistic Congress held in 83 years.

“The world is starving for good and the Lord is the good, and the Catholic Church is the way he chose to bring that good to the world,” Fr Nagel exclaimed.

St John’s sits directly opposite the Indianapolis Convention Centre and Lucas Oil Stadium where the congress is being held, with the parish undergoing extensive developments and more than 500 parishioners volunteering to welcome and accommodate pilgrims.

“We’re really blessed because we’re the adoration chapel for the whole congress. We’ve also created a Eucharistic village on the outside for a place of food, drink and respite for pilgrims,” Fr Nagel said.

Fr Nagel believes the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, on the eve of such an important event in the spiritual life of the US church, has only strengthened his resolve of why the National Eucharistic Congress is needed.

“There’s no one with love in their heart for Christ through the Eucharist who could do what we saw happen here in our country yesterday, or any of the other many times we have seen over the years.

“Christ and the Eucharist is the answer. It is the most important time in the history of America because it is needed most right now.”

Indianapolis locals Maria, Austin and their son Otto are local parishioners of St John’s whose spirits have not been dampened by the events of the past few days.

“This is a once in a lifetime thing for us to experience and it puts a spotlight on peoples’ hearts to pray about the state of our nation and our world, and to pray for everyone that is not as loving and accepting of others,” Maria said.

Kevin and Lindsey have travelled with their children Colin and Kacie from the city of Jasper to celebrate in the Eucharistic revival. Kevin believes that US Catholics can set an example for the rest of the country to follow.

“The congress is a powerful statement for Catholics to come together in community.”

“When you think about a big event that brings this many people from around the country and even the world to come together in this size, scope and scale it’s a powerful statement for our church and its presence,” Kevin said.

Visiting St John’s on Sunday for Mass, Kevin was inspired by Fr Nagel, agreeing that the Holy Spirit has the power to bring people back to the faith, and help end the growing divide in secular society.

“I think Fr Rick did a great job of acknowledging just what is happening on TV, what is happening on social media, and when you have that awareness of what is occurring in the world and how important it is to have something so positive and the light that comes from that,” Kevin explained.

A statement released by the chairman of the board of the National Eucharistic Congress, Bishop Andrew Cozzens, offered prayers for President Trump and those who were killed or injured.

“The National Eucharistic Congress remains, since its inception, a spiritual movement aimed at proclaiming the love of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist that seeks to bring unity and peace to our Church, our country, and our world,” Bishop Cozzens said.

“We feel privileged to gather in prayer at a time with Our Eucharistic Lord when our country and our world need this peace, which comes only from him. We will pray for healing of all divisions in our land and an end to violence.”

The 10th National Eucharistic Congress officially begins on Wednesday, 17 July.