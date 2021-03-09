Mr. Tickle turns 50!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been 50 years since Roger Hargreaves introduced Mr. Tickle to the world and to celebrate, Penguin Random House Australia are giving away THREE Mr. Men and Little Miss prize packs to lucky Connect readers!

The late Roger Hargreaves founded Mr. Men in 1971, when his then eight-year-old son, Adam Hargreaves, asked ‘What does a tickle look like?’

In response, Roger drew a figure with a round orange body and extraordinary long arms and Mr. Tickle was born. Mr. Tickle then went on to sell a million copies in just three years.

Now, 50 years later, you can enjoy a special upsized edition of the classic story with a bonus back-story about how it all began.

‘What does a tickle look like?’

Highlighting the gold-anniversary, this special edition of the classic Mr. Tickle tale is now available with a gold foil cover and in a new large format. This new edition is a wonderful way for parents to share a much-loved favourite with their little ones. The perfect gift for fans of the Mr. Men and Little Miss series!

With a cast of over 90 characters, Mr. Men and Little Miss have been delighting children for generations with their charming and funny antics. Bold illustrations and hilarious stories make any Mr. Men and Little Miss the perfect story time experience for children aged over two years.

Born in 1935, Charles Roger Hargreaves followed a career in advertising before becoming an author and illustrator. He is Britain’s third best-selling author of all time having sold more than 100 million books, including all the familiar Mr. Men and Little Miss characters.

From Penguin Random House Australia

This year, we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Mr. Men: Mr Tickle with a special gold-foil upsized edition, out on March 30. In honour of this milestone, we are giving three lucky people the chance to win a Mr. Men prize!

The Mega Mr. Men prize includes a limited giant Mr. Happy plush toy, a Mr. Men and Little. Miss Complete Library set and a copy of the anniversary edition of Mr. Tickle.

The 1st runner-up will win both library sets and a copy of the anniversary edition of Mr. Tickle.

The 2nd runner-up will win a copy anniversary edition of Mr. Tickle.

