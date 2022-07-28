Movie Night for Fathers and Sons

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As a system of schools, we understand the important role men play in the lives of our students.

We also understand that thanks to post covid restrictions we are just establishing social connections again.

With these two factors in mind, the St George Network of Family Educators initiated a Men’s Movie Night.

A cinema at Beverly Hills was booked and with the support of Sydney Catholic Schools, the evening was advertised among our network of schools as well as parishes and other mens collectives.

The movie Father Stu was selected as it had a take-home message for all and after some wonderful promotions, the event was SOLD OUT!

Dads, grandparents, uncles, teachers, principals, priests, and friends of Sydney Catholic Schools were all represented.

There was a wonderful atmosphere of collegiality as the men gathered, and collected their drinks and popcorn.

The men all received a Rosary Key Chain and a ticket for the lucky door prizes. The night started with a welcome by Anthony Cleary, Director of Mission and Identity for Sydney Catholic Schools, and followed with prayer by Fr Peter Kwak, Parish Priest of Regina Coeli Beverly Hills.

After the movie, the lucky door prizes were drawn and collected. There were many happy men, who soon will be shouting dinner and getting some jobs done due to the Bunnings and fast food vouchers they took home. We thank the local business communities for their support of this event.

It was evident during the evening, especially after the movie, that men value time in each other’s company, especially making connections created by the commonality of their children’s schooling.

Many stayed behind to catch up and renew those connections that were lost during the pandemic.

Some of the men attending who have younger children would not yet have had the opportunity to gather socially.

Watch out ladies – your turn next and there will be many more events for both men and women in the months ahead.

Rebecca Edgell – Family Educator at St Joseph’s Oatley

Judith Kenedy – Family Educator at Our Lady of Fatima Kingsgrove