Moment of grace for Brother Steve Drum

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vocation a gift for Verbum Dei missionary

Brother Stephen Drum says his ordination to the diaconate last weekend though very surreal was a moment of pure grace.

Bishop Terry Brady ordained the Verbum Dei Missionary brother at St Charles Borromeo at Ryde on 19 July in the presence of his parents Nola and John and some of his eight siblings, nieces and nephews.

Also in attendance were members of the Verbum Dei missionary fraternity, representatives of the Patrician Brothers and of the local Catholic schools and the parish.

Bishop Brady said the ordination was a continuation of Brother Steve’s baptismal day.

“We often forget the significance of baptism, which makes us all foot washers of our brothers and sisters,” the bishop said.

“But in a special way Brother Stephen as you move forward you will be there to wash the feet of our brothers and sisters.”

Brother Steve told The Catholic Weekly that lying face down on the floor during the liturgy was the moment when he was most conscious that his vocation is a gift from God. “This can’t come from me, it can only come from God,” he said.

“It was a strong feeling that this was a special grace given by God in this moment. I’m unable to comprehend it fully but really grateful at the same time.”

With two siblings, Rosie a Sister with the Missionary of God’s Love and Brother Daniel, also a Verbum Dei Missionary currently studying in Spain, Brother Steve comes from a rich vocation pool.

Brother Steve said that as he now looks forward to serving the parish as a deacon and eventually to becoming a priest he was impressed by the big influence his parents had on his life and that of his siblings.

“I found it very appropriate that the parable of the mustard seed was in the Gospel this weekend because so much fruit has come from that one little seed of the love between them,” he said.

“My father always taught us that that we need three important things in life: faith, family and friends, and in that order. That was his way of living and I think that has been passed onto us too.”

The ordination Mass was livestreamed with hundreds of people watching from across the world, including the Philippines and Spain where Brother Steve had spent time in ministry.

“I’m also so very grateful of all the support we’ve received,” he said. “We couldn’t have everyone there on Sunday because of the COVID restrictions but we know everyone was part of it as well.”

Related articles:

Deacon follows in siblings’ steps

Youth leaders transformed