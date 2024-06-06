back to top
Friday, June 7, 2024
Rome undergoes construction ahead of Jubilee 2025

By Rome Reports

From now until September, Michelangelo’s Pieta will be in a construction zone as Rome undergoes improvements ahead of the Jubilee in 2025.

The glass pane protecting the marble statue will be replaced to guarantee visibility and safety measures are in place when the millions estimated to arrive for the Holy Year visit the Basilica.

Work began on 27 May and is expected to be finished by the end of September. The new window will consist of nine shatterproof and bulletproof panes. A team of experts designed it with the highest quality and maximum transparency.

The current stained window pane was installed in 1973 and completed four years later in 1977.

D-Day commemorations remind us to not forget the devastation of war
Priestly vocations now not the only concern for Pope Francis
