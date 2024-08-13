Go, Team Jesus! Indonesian badminton hopeful Mia joins the church

There are times when 23-year-old Mia Nurlia looks at old photos and can’t recognise who is looking back at her.

“I was looking at my photo, still wearing the hijab and it was like a different person,” she says.

Only four years past, Mia’s conversion seems a lifetime ago.

- Advertisement -

Back in Indonesia, she spent her days immersed in her Muslim faith and her passion for badminton.

“I was doing fasts, prayers, all the Muslim traditions,” she recalls.

“But my biggest passion was the sport, badminton.”

Known locally as “bulutangkis,” badminton holds a special place in the hearts of Indonesians, and is often hailed as their national sport.

For Mia, it became a passion from a young age.

“I started badminton when I was eight years old. And trained four times a week.

“I feel free, I can express myself in the court.”

Mia’s talent saw her climb to the top four position in the country as a singles player.

She had dreams of Olympic glory, but with Indonesia’s over-saturation of talent, opportunities were scarce.

In 2019 she made the bold decision to travel to Sydney, with her heart set on competing at the highest level.

“I decided to come to Australia because I’m already going as far as I can in Indonesia. Maybe in Australia I can do better,” she recalls.

Unfortunately for Mia, she arrived in Sydney just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Competitions were cancelled and borders closed, and Mia found herself grappling with disappointment and isolation.

”I found myself really alone. And I couldn’t play badminton or meet anyone. Everything changed.”

Sydney, once a city of possibilities, transformed into a kind of prison for the young athlete.

But more devastating than the disruption to Mia’s pursuit of badminton glory was the spiritual turmoil she experienced.

“I lost the connection between me and God. I was lost for two years,” she said.

In a new country, away from her family and faith, she found it increasingly difficult to maintain her rituals and community practices.

It left her feeling adrift. But as restrictions lifted, by chance, Mia encountered Catholicism.

Invited by a new group of Catholic friends she met at Pro1 badminton club in Bankstown, Mia began attending mass at St Luke’s Revesby.

She found warmth in the welcoming nature of the community and the companionship and support she desperately craved after years of seclusion.

“I felt peaceful. It was good. And then last Christmas I realised that this is my call. Jesus was calling me to follow him,” she said.

Mia felt a deepening connection to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Jesus’ messages of compassion, forgiveness, and redemption resonated with her soul, igniting a spark of hope in her heart.

This newfound belief became a source of strength, but she was concerned about how her parents, back in Indonesia, would take the news.

“I know it’s a little bit shocking for my parents to hear that. But it was wonderful that my parents could accept my decision,” she said.

“They said, if this is what you choose, then it’s really the best for you.”

She also found a new family within the church.

Routine gatherings and celebrations allowed her to strengthen bonds with her fellow parishioners, filling the void left by the isolation of her earlier days in Sydney.

Mia now regularly volunteers at St Luke’s and has embarked on an RCIA course, hoping to be baptised next Easter.

Emboldened by her faith, Mia has resumed her badminton career this time with renewed purpose.

“The dream continues to become an Olympian. I’m not giving up on my dream as I have a new team with Jesus,” she said.

“Go, Team Jesus!”