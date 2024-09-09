George’s mission to meet the pope

Cardinal George Pell made George Szabo’s dream of seeing the pope come true. Now David’s Place and St Canice’s Parish in Elizabeth Bay are supporting his return trip to Rome—and he’s praying for the chance to shake Pope Francis’ hand.

Szabo is a long-time member of the David’s Place community, a spiritual and social refuge for homeless and disadvantaged people in inner Sydney, led by Sue Buckingham.

For 16 years it was also a special place for Cardinal Pell who first met the group at Szabo’s invitation for lunch (a sausage sandwich). The cardinal returned each year to celebrate his birthday with them.

- Advertisement -

In 2010 when Cardinal Pell learned that Szabo was close to saving enough to fulfil his dream of going to Rome, he responded with a donation towards the trip and arranged for him to attend a general audience given by Pope Benedict.

Szabo has faced many challenges in life, including homelessness, but he once contemplated entering religious life and has taken life-long promises as a secular Franciscan.

A regular at Sunday and weekday Masses, he is never without his Franciscan cross and silver ring.

Now after a decade of saving on his pension Szabo has bought another plane ticket to the Eternal City.

This time St Canice’s parish priest Fr David Braithwaite SJ helped with the final push to get him there, securing gratis accommodation for him at Rome’s Jesuit headquarters.

Szabo is delighted to be spending three weeks in Rome over the summer. His remaining wish is to meet the pope.

“I’ve been saving over the years for this special time. I was there at Christmas 2010 and will be there again this Christmas. David’s Place has helped me immensely and Sue is my best friend,” he said.

“I think Pope Francis would love to meet George and maybe someone can help,” Fr Braithwaite added.

“I first met him through the Cana Community and reconnected with him and others who are homeless or otherwise vulnerable when I came here to the parish nearly two years ago.

“I am always deeply moved by the faith and the prayerfulness of the David’s Place community.

“Cardinal Pell came to listen to them and he really did go on to prove that he heard them through his support over the years, which Archbishop Fisher has continued.

“I think the cardinal’s friendship with this man on the fringes of society beautifully shows the centre of the church being bound by the love that is there.”