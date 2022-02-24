Meeting marks big 35

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP celebrated 35 years in religious vows this week with a meeting with the Holy Father.

In a moving and deeply encouraging encounter, Archbishop Fisher met with Pope Francis for the second time during his busy visit to the Vatican which has included a meeting with fellow members of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Congregation for Oriental Churches.

During his annual pilgrimage to Rome, the Archbishop has also concelebrated Mass at the altar of the cathedral in St Peter’s with prelates of all 24 rites of the Catholic Church, and Masses at Domus Australia marking the feast day of St Josephine Bakhita as well as Australia Day.

In his first meeting with the Pontiff earlier during the visit, the Archbishop was moved to tears after he assured him of his prayers for his late mother Maria Gloria who had recently passed away.

Archbishop Fisher said “when it came to me in line of those meeting him, he said “Fisher”.

“His people then gave me a rosary blessed by the Pope for each member of the family. Very lovely.”

“Si Santo Padre” I said. “I am so sorry about your mother,” he said.

“You could have knocked me over with a feather,” Archbishop Fisher said.

Archbishop Fisher has served as a member of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the body responsible for promulgating and defending Catholic doctrine since 2015.

In 2019, Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Fisher to the Congregation for Oriental Churches. The appointment involves specific dialogue with the Eastern Churches in Australia and across the world.