McInerney: Faithful public service the path to success

“You’ve got more allies than you realise.”

That was one of several messages from one of Australia’s most senior Catholic education executives as he delivered the 15th Bishop’s Blend lecture in Sydney.

Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Schools NSW Dallas McInerney spoke to up to 50 young people at the quarterly event, which gives young people access to some of our most senior Catholic leaders across business, education, government and not for profit sectors.

McInerney raised the importance of standing steadfast in your values and beliefs with grace and respect

With his experience across government, the commercial banking sector and now education, he instructed the young attendees on how “words matter” and to resist disruptive forces trying to “hijack” the English language.

“Spin we see in the media and political circles is dangerous because it relies on deception as a form of persuading. This means from the outset, you know you are hearing untruths,” McInerney said.

“It’s like a Godless religion. I don’t know where they get this obligation or infusion of responsibility to try and change society for what they think is better, but it is beyond their capabilities.”

McInerney explained that the trend for false social corporate justice was abating, as opposition, which was previously silent, is now growing.

“Qantas is a classic case of overreach, and now, correction.”

“The safe way to challenge is to ask questions. Because these movements trade in ambiguity. They want people to be too embarrassed to ask. But when you demand explanations, their argument starts to unravel.”

During his keynote address, the Catholic Schools NSW CEO also extolled the virtues of public service as a great training ground for future careers.

“I highly recommend government service, either in the public service, government agencies, or ministerial offices. It’s a great opportunity to gain experience, responsibility, and to do public good,” McInerney said.

In the question segment of the evening, the recurring theme amongst young people was asking how to live out their faith in what they see as often hostile workplaces.

“You need to be true to your own values and beliefs, remain respectful and hope that others treat you in the same way,” McInerney said.

“Don’t be fooled or cajoled by the professional agitators, who are looking for a fight.”

He also pointed to the year-on-year growth in enrolments in Catholic schools, showing the trend that parents were looking for alternatives.

“People are having their voices heard with their most precious asset, their children. They are saying by enrolling in Catholic schools. We like your values, we like your morals, and we believe the Catholic faith can teach our child something.”

The evening’s host, Bishop Richard Umbers said he was delighted that Dallas could share his experience with the young professionals gathered.

“Dallas is a tremendous advocate for Catholic education and we are delighted that he was able to share his guidance with young people starting out,” Bishop Umbers said.

“This is what Bishop’s Blend is all about, Catholic leaders giving a hand to the next generation, setting them up to succeed in living out their faith in the workplace.”

