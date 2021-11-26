Mark Shea: The true beauty of justice

I am willing to bet any amount of money that nobody going before the bar, nor anybody running for judge here in the US or appointed to the bench in Australia is ever going to give their legal competence bona fides by declaring, “As one who rules over men in justice, I am like the morning light at sunrise on a cloudless morning, making the greensward sparkle after rain.”



Yet this is, among many other biblical passages, exactly how the Just Judge is described (in 2 Samuel 23:3-4), and it is worth digging into that striking description in order to try to get at what Scripture means when it talks about Justice.