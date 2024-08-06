Charity offers home, help and a Christmas wish come true

When his family had to separate due to domestic violence issues, 17-year-old YP* had nowhere to go and nothing to do.

If not for the support of Marist180, a Blacktown-based charity, he might have been one of the 25,000 children and teenagers believed to be homeless in the country, according to new research released by Homelessness Australia for Homelessness Week.

Not only does he have a warm, safe roof over his head but is learning important cooking, cleaning, socialisation and budgeting skills to prepare for life as an adult.

YP is being supported in transitional accommodation at Hebersham Aboriginal Youth Services, located at Mount Druitt in Sydney’s west.

The specialist homeless services centre is one of three run by Marist180, which provide out-of-home care for children and teenagers, homeless services, education, vocational training and employment programs, an unaccompanied humanitarian minors program and more.

When YP spoke to The Catholic Weekly he had just landed a casual job at a fast-food outlet and was keen to build up some savings and work towards an apprenticeship.

“Everyone’s very positive here, my friends tell me I sound happier,” he said.

Youth worker Kelly Anderson says the centre, which also has Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff, houses up to five young people at a time for a maximum of three months.

Domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse and mental health are among the common issues that bring young people to homelessness and to HAYS, as it is called.

“Some are just going through a hard time with Mum and Dad and find themselves in a situation where they just have nowhere else to go,” Anderson said.

“In that case our caseworker will help them to rekindle that relationship with mum and dad, so that later they can return home to their family.

“Some have disabilities or serious illnesses or other health concerns, some have been couch surfing for up to 12 months.”

The atmosphere is relaxed but expectations are firm—no illegal behaviour, drugs or alcohol, they must be engaged with their case worker and work or study.

They need to be off the property from 9am-4pm each weekday, perform their share of household chores, and obey a 7pm curfew.

“We help them with living skills like grocery shopping, cooking and cleaning, planning and budgeting,” Anderson said.

“An important part of their time here is just having connections and building relationships with other young people, spending time together, watching TV, having some friendly banter, letting them feel like they’re at home and are free to express themselves.

“We’re also very enthusiastic about helping them learn about their culture and link them with Aboriginal-specific services.

“These young people are very disconnected from their family, their friends and their homes, and they’re lost. They don’t know who they are or where they’ve come from and so we try to provide them with an opportunity to bridge those connections.”

Marist180’s director of Mission, Inclusion and Identity Patrick O’Reilly says the charity is hoping to raise $50,000 in its annual “Marist Noel” campaign so that every child and young person in its care will receive a present this Christmas.

“It is easy for us to take family, festive cheer and gifts given and received at Christmas. Many of our children and young people do not enjoy these experiences,” O’Reilly said.

“Our ‘Marist Noel’ commitment, to purchase a gift for every child and young person in our care, goes some way towards the experience of generosity, of being thought of and cared for, as Christmas is celebrated.”

*Name withheld to protect privacy.