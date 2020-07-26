Manila bishop contracts COVID-19

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Philippines’ prominent prelate is asymptomatic

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, Manila Archdiocese’s apostolic administrator, has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the most prominent churchman in the Philippines to contract the disease.

The prelate made the announcement on 23 July following confirmation from swab and laboratory results, reported ucanews.com.

“I know this virus will pass, so please do not worry about me”

The bishop appeared to be asymptomatic and was undergoing mandatory self-isolation. He said his staff had tested negative, and everyone with whom he had contact had been advised to observe precautionary measures.

“We know that all things work for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purposes,” he said, quoting St Paul’s letter to the Romans. “So, we know that in whatever happens, God’s love is always with us,” Bishop Pabillo said in a letter to priests in the archdiocese.

“Although I do not feel anything, I’m following the protocol that is set. I am now in a designated area for quarantine and observing strict protocol as required,” Bishop Pabillo said in his letter. He also said that his condition was being monitored and that he was advised to take vitamins and to exercise regularly.

“I know this virus will pass, so please do not worry about me, although prayers would be very much appreciated. Since I am my normal self, thank God, the scheduled online meetings that we have set will continue,” Bishop Pabillo added.

Bishop Pabillo is considered one of the Philippines’ most active bishops, ucanews.com reported. In February, Pope Francis appointed him apostolic administrator of Manila Archdiocese after Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle left for Rome to take up his duties as prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

Bishop Pabillo is also known for his active involvement in the Philippine church’s response to social issues and has been a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

Related articles:

Horror month as COVID strikes Sisters

Coronavirus Around The World

A ‘bucket list’ of hope for Philippines