Man risks life for the Blessed Sacrament during typhoon

While Super-Typhoon Gaemi tore through the Philippines in late July, one man risked his life to save both the Blessed Sacrament and priceless relics.

Dr Dela Cruz is the President of the Reliquarium in Marikina City that is home to over 1,000 modern and historical relics.

It also offers Mass, confession and liturgical services. When the typhoon hit, Dr Dela Cruz found himself alone at the Reliquarium in the middle of the night.

- Advertisement -

“The first thing that I really thought of that night was to save first the Blessed Sacrament,” he said.

“Whatever happens, Jesus must be first. So after bringing Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, I said, ‘Okay Lord, you are already safe. I need to bring your saints now.'”

However, after bringing the Blessed Sacrament upstairs to safety, Dr Dela Cruz slipped and fell unconscious for two hours. He awoke to the flood waters pouring into the building.

“After I fell, after I got conscious again, the first thing I did was to go up and thank the Lord, ‘Lord thank you I’m still alive.'”

After his moment of prayer, Dr Dela Cruz went back to save the relics, despite the risk it posed to his life. He says it was a true test of his faith.

“The reason why I did this and I’m ready to risk my life is because this is my prayer to Jesus.

“That I am ready to offer my life to him, for him, for his church and for his saints. And I think that time was already my test of faith.”

Although repairs are needed after the super-typhoon, the Blessed Sacrament and relics remain unscathed. The Reliquarium will continue its mission of striving to inspire people to be holy and live like the saints.