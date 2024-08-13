The miraculous making of Mackillop docu-film

When pre-production began on a docu-fiction film chronicling the life of St Mary MacKillop, Catholic media company Shalom World never expected that the highly-anticipated Aussie project would be shelved.

Significant financial challenges threatened to end the production before it could begin and consequently the script was set aside.

Seeking intercession from St Mary Mackillop herself, the team experienced a “miracle” as a series of providential events resurrected the project in time for the Australian saint’s feast day.

- Advertisement -

Debuting on 8 August at St Christopher’s parish in Holsworthy, Glorious Lives: Mary Mackillop explores the saint’s profound legacy using dramatised re-enactments performed by locals from the Diocese of Toowoomba.

The film features compelling interviews and commentary from historians, educators, and admirers including Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge and MacKillop’s own Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart who offer an intimate insight into the saint’s life.

With its beautifully framed shots and naturally lit landscapes gracing screens across the world, Shalom World Australia Program Manager Sijin Joseph is reminded of the gift they were given by God when it all seemed difficult.

“During a production trip to Sydney, we visited the Mary MacKillop Museum and prayed for her intercession to make this project possible,” said Sijin.

“Miraculously, within a month, an opportunity arose.

“While on a production assignment in Queensland with Fr Bony Abraham MGL from Warwick, bad weather disrupted our filming plans and we decided to scout for locations instead.

“We visited the Valente family in Inglewood, who own a large farm, and to our surprise their property had all the resources we needed according to the script—cattle, horses, and old-looking houses.”

To Sijin’s amazement, the farm even had an unused stable which was similar to the one Mary Mackillop converted into her first school.

But this wasn’t all the Valente family had to offer.

Property owners Peter and Susan Valente, who played the part of Mary MacKillop’s parents, were instrumental in finding volunteers to act in pivotal roles including friend Dr Gerry Purcell, who played MacKillop’s Fr Julian Tenison-Woods.

The Valentes’ second daughter Bethany, who portrayed the young Mary, found the experience particularly humbling as she not only deeply admires the saint but is also discerning a religious vocation.

“Instead of us searching for resources, they came to us,” said Sijin.

“Thanks to many volunteers who worked hard to make this documentary possible, we truly felt the Holy Spirit working through St Mary MacKillop’s intercession.

“This experience has profoundly deepened our faith in the power of prayer and intercession.”

In addition to the Valente property, the docu-fiction was filmed at Mary MacKillop Place where the team at Shalom World was given access to Mary MacKillop’s wheelchair, bed and a number of other articles from her time.

Glorious Lives: Mary MacKillop can be streamed from Shalom World TV here.