The Spanish coach with faith

A notable aspect of the Spanish soccer team, other than how they played during and won the Euro Cup is the faith of their coach, Luis de la Fuente.

“Those of us who are atheists respect but do not quite understand the relationship between those who have faith and God. Where is God and faith when there is a final and absolutely everything is required to win?” asked a journalist of de la Fuente, wanting to know more about the coach’s faith.

“I understand you perfectly because the same thing happens to me with atheists. Exactly the same. Faith is something personal,” he responded.

The Spanish coach’s faith is like him: private. But that doesn’t mean he hides it, an aspect did not go unnoticed during the competition with some Spanish bishops praising him for it, like the Bishop of Seville, or that of other dioceses around the country.

Spain’s soccer players made sure to celebrate with Luis de la Fuente after beating England in the final.