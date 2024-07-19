The Eucharist as the greatest love story ever told

Hundreds of priests, around 100 bishops and several cardinals concelebrated the morning Mass in Lucas Oil Stadium 18 July—a liturgy that kicked off the first full day of National Eucharistic Congress that had officially opened the evening prior with a revival centred around a beautiful Holy Hour.

“To recover the centrality of Sunday Mass as God’s people are fed with the Bread of Life has to be the resolve of this grand Eucharistic congress,” Cardinal Timothy M Dolan of New York, the principal celebrant, said in the homily reflecting on Jesus’ “Bread of Life Discourse” in John 6. “As Pope Francis has repeated: ‘no Eucharist, no church,'” the cardinal continued.

Following the liturgy, the morning’s seven “impact sessions”—specific tracks offered for three mornings during the congress—took that message to heart as speakers encouraged the tens of thousands of Congress-goers to enter more deeply into the day’s theme of understanding the Eucharist as “the greatest love story.”

Afternoon activities included 18 breakout sessions and special events; the nearby St John the Evangelist Church also provided Eucharistic adoration geared toward families where children—and adults—could place flowers by the monstrance on the altar.

The day concluded with preparations for the 7 pm nightly revival session in Lucas Oil Stadium featuring speakers Father Mike Schmitz and Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart.