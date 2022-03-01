Lismore floods: ‘People have lost everything’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Record-breaking floods wreaked havoc in Lismore last week and the entire state’s coast was put on high alert.

Last Monday the outside of St Vincent’s Hospital in Dalley Street became an impromptu boat ramp for dozens of private boats as people answered cries for help or calls on social media to rescue family members stuck in their homes, said the hospital’s director of mission and diocesan director of communications Joe Pereira.

“Many people have lost everything but Lismore is still doing what it always does, pulling together.”

Extraordinary photos on social media showed businesses submerged and more homes than had been reached by floodwaters in living memory, with water even entering St Carthage’s cathedral and other church and school buildings despite its elevated position on Leycester Street and forcing an evacuation of Bishop Greg Homeming OCD, clergy and cathedral staff.

Following days of flooding in Brisbane, the Wilsons River at Lismore reached 14.4 metres, more than two metres higher than the previous record of 12.27 metres in February, 1954.

By Tuesday morning waters had begun to recede from the cathedral grounds, but administrator Fr Bing Monteagudo said the welfare of the town was still a “very big worry” as nearly all of the CBD was still completely underwater.

“Please keep us in your prayers, keep the people of Lismore in your prayers and make sure if there’s any help you can lend to people in the town, please do so,” he said.

Jesse Smith, acting principal at Trinity Catholic College Lismore said the devastation wreaked over 24 hours in the city made “our hearts very heavy”. It included at least one death from floodwaters in Lismore, following at least eight deths in Queensland.

“Please continue to pray for those who have lost everything, those who await rescuing and those who will spend tonight in evacuation centres,” he said on social media last Monday.

“Our College community joins with our broader community in solidarity, prayer and resolve.”

St Vincent de Paul Society’s Lismore Central Council President Gail Gaudron told The Catholic Weekly that like the other CBD residents, she would have to wait to see how much damage the local St Vincent de Paul Society office and shop had been sustained, and was ready to prepare a local response with the Regional Director of the North East division of St Vincent de Paul Society Clare van Doorn in the coming days.

“We will be available for all kinds of assistance in the recovery phase after people have cleaned up and assessed their needs,” she said, adding that she was grateful for additional offers of support made by the Sydney Archdiocese and Broken Bay Diocesan councils along with a state-wide appeal.

