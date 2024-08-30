Like Blessed Estephan, let us always remember that God sees us

The Maronite Church celebrates the feast of Blessed Estephan Nehme on the 30th of August, commemorating the day his eyes were shut to this world and opened to eternal glory.

Estephan joined the Lebanese Maronite Order in 1905 at the age of 16. Named “Youssef” at birth, he took the name Estephan after receiving the novice’s habit at the Monastery of Sts Cyprian and Justina. This began a 31-year journey lived as perfectly as one could.

In the life of Blessed Estephan, we see an expression of the many faces of Maronite Monasticism.

St Charbel teaches us the ascetic and hermetic vocation; St Nehmetallah reveals the role of teachers and church leaders; St Rafqa exemplifies the redemptive value of uniting one’s suffering with Christ; and in Blessed Estephan, we learn the importance of selfless work and sacrifice.

Though never called to the office of priesthood, Estephan fulfilled his monastic vocation as a “worker-brother,” dedicating his life to the stewardship of the order’s lands. This decision would not have been easy for Blessed Estephan.

Despite being well-educated and capable of reading, writing, and learning—qualities necessary for priesthood—he offered this sacrifice to the Lord.

A fellow priest-monk once remarked that he had reached the priesthood before Estephan, to which Estephan replied, “You may have reached the priesthood before me, but I will reach sanctity.”

His words were few yet filled with wisdom, reflecting a deep relationship with Christ, being focussed on words he had repeated since his childhood: “God sees me.”

This phrase was a constant reminder that God sees us in all things, the good and bad, the small and large, the significant and insignificant.

It is this mantra that shaped the life of Estephan, compelling him to live in a Christ-like manner.

Estephan’s Christ-like nature is reflected through his treatment of the brothers and workers tasked to assist him in the agricultural work of the order.

Living through the difficulties and turmoil of famine and economic strife of the early 20th century, Blessed Estephan expressed his saintly chastity, obedience and poverty through service to others.

Taking a brotherly approach as opposed to an authoritarian stance, it was common for Estephan to forgo breakfast and lunch, sharing what little he had with those who worked alongside him.

He ensured that they they and their families were well-fed and cared for, fasting throughout his working day and only eating upon his return to the monastery.

A source of grace and healing associated with Blessed Estephan can be found in the land of his family home in Lehfed, Lebanon. As a child, Estephan spent his time in the land, tending to crops and animals.

Attempting to follow a badger into a small cave, Estephan dug, discovering a spring that helped transform his family’s land into an oasis. This was a sign of the great graces that were to spring forth from the life of Blessed Estephan.

As a loyal steward, he not only transformed the lands he worked into an oasis of fertility, he also transformed the lives of many around him.

This left a lasting impression on the young men who worked with him, many of whom joined the monastic order, finding their vocation by witnessing the saintly life of Blessed Estephan, imprinted with a life of prayer and work through his dedication to the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Monastic Office.

This same spring also became the site of his first miracle: the healing of his niece who had also joined the monastic life.

Perfecting his life through prayer, dedication, obedience, poverty and chastity, Blessed Estephan became a beacon of true monastic calling, living this vocation in selfless service and sacrifice.

This was reflected after his death, for he not only brought life to lifeless lands, he achieved sanctity, ensuring his earthly body, though lifeless, remained a living source of grace, perfectly incorrupt and intact, becoming a beacon of inspiration for the church today.

From Blessed Estephan, we learn the value of time and service. Though he lived only 47 years, he accomplished what many cannot in long lives.

Let us strive to serve not for earthly glory or recognition, but to win the Kingdom, with our eyes fixed on heavenly and eternal glory. May we live as role models of true sanctity, bringing life to the desolate world around us.